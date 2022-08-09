Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vontier by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.