Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 845,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

