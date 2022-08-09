Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Thor Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

Thor Industries stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

