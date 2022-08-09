Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Balchem worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Balchem by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

BCPC stock opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

