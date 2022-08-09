Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.15 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,567,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,060.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,419,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,960,000 after acquiring an additional 991,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 343,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

In related news, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,985.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,595 shares of company stock worth $363,828. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

