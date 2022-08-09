Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $255.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

