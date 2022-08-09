12,107 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

