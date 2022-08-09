MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

