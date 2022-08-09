2,055 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Kadant by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $191.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.43 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

