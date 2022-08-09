IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Great Southern Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,301,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $93,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $93,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $373,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,953,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,433 over the last ninety days. 25.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $783.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.77. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $63.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

