IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,425 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

