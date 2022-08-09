IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Global Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

