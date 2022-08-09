25,338 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CrossFirst Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $688.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CrossFirst Bankshares Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
