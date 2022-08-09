IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Allakos Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.