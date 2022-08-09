IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,276 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Stephen W. Powell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $114,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen W. Powell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $114,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $271,356. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 2.13.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

