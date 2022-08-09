IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 3,693 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,361,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,408 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

ASTE opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $957.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,095.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

About Astec Industries

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.