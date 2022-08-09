IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $122,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at $25,775,072.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $616,724. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SMP stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $838.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

