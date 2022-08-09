IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.96. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

