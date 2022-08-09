IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $654,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

