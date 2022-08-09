Lincoln National Corp Has $946,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

