Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

