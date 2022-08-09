Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

