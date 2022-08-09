Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $378.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

