Lincoln National Corp Purchases 327 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,702,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,806 shares of company stock valued at $64,821,403. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $184.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

