Lincoln National Corp Has $799,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,218.67 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,035.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

