Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $167.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.57.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

