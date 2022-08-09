Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.