Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,755 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 137,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

