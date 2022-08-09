Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,555 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

