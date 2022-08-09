Lincoln National Corp Sells 24,500 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSL. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,026,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ PSL opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $94.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

