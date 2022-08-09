Lincoln National Corp Acquires 345 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.