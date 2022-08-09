Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,116 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

