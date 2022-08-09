Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TMX Group (TSE: X):

8/2/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00.

7/29/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$138.00 to C$143.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities to C$138.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00.

7/13/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$148.00.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$129.92 on Tuesday. TMX Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$141.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6199991 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

