Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TMX Group (TSE: X):
- 8/2/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00.
- 7/29/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$138.00 to C$143.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities to C$138.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00.
- 7/13/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$148.00.
TMX Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:X opened at C$129.92 on Tuesday. TMX Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$141.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6199991 earnings per share for the current year.
TMX Group Dividend Announcement
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Recommended Stories
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.