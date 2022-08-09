Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 73,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

