Brown Advisory Inc. Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

HEICO Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.49. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.71.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

