Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,121 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

