Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,159 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

