iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

