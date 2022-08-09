Brown Advisory Inc. Has $14.58 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 145,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,504,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.



