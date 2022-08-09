Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.47.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

