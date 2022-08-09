Brown Advisory Inc. Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.60 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

