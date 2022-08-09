Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

