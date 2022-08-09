Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $256.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.22 and its 200 day moving average is $256.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

