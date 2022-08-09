Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,807,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,707,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

NYSE:C opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

