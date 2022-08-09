Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 343,336 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,336 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 226,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

FLO stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

