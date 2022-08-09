Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.