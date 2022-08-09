Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.86 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.26 and its 200-day moving average is $426.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

