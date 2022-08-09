Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.50 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,937 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 419,783 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 441,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.21.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.