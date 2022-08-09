Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

