Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

GILD opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

